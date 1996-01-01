36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electron is trapped within a potential well, which is created by a carbon nanotube. The spring constant associated with this nanotube is 1.5 N/m. The electron transitions from the 5th quantum energy level down to the 3rd quantum energy level. What is the wavelength of the photon that is emitted as a result of this quantum jump?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
650 nanometers
B
700 nanometers
C
740 nanometers
D
820 nanometers