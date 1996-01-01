3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car has a position vector of 3.0 m with a direction of 45° clockwise from the north. Determine the components of the position vector along the x and y axes in the normal and tilted coordinate systems shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Normal coordinate system
Rx = +2.1 m ; Ry = +2.1 m
Tilted coordinate system
Rx = +2.1 m ; Ry = +2.1 m
B
Normal coordinate system
Rx = +2.5 m ; Ry = 0 m
Tilted coordinate system
Rx = +2.5 m ; Ry = 0 m
C
Normal coordinate system
Rx = +2.1 m ; Ry = +2.1 m
Tilted coordinate system
Rx =+2.6 m ; Ry = +1.5 m
D
Normal coordinate system
Rx = 0 m ; Ry = +2.5 m
Tilted coordinate system
Rx = +1.5 m ; Ry = +2.6 m
