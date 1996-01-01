24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Gauss' Law
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A conducting solid sphere of radius 10 cm is charged by conduction with a positive rod. The sphere acquires a charge of 10 μC. Determine the electric field, E, at point A located just inside the sphere.
A conducting solid sphere of radius 10 cm is charged by conduction with a positive rod. The sphere acquires a charge of 10 μC. Determine the electric field, E, at point A located just inside the sphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = 0 N/C
B
E = 9 × 103 N/C
C
E = 9 × 106 N/C
D
E = 9 × 109 N/C