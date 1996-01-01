33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
33. Geometric Optics Reflection of Light
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person in a park uses a 4.0 cm tall flat mirror, which he holds 30 cm away from his eyes. Through the mirror, he observes a tree in the distance. The tree fills the mirror view from its base to its top. If the tree is 15 m from the mirror, what is the tree's height?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.5 m
B
1.0 m
C
2.0 m
D
1.7 m