33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fashion designer tries on a new suit while standing in front of a tall mirror that is located 210 cm away. The distance from the designer's eyes to his feet is 115 cm. What would be the image distance from the designer's eyes to his feet as seen in the mirror?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
400 cm
B
254 cm
C
435 cm
D
300 cm