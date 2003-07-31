5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some boys are playing basketball. One boy shoots the ball towards the basket at a height of 'h' from the ground. The ball has a takeoff speed of 12 m/s and a launch angle of 50° above the horizontal. The ball passes through the basket after 3.0 s. Determine the largest vertical displacement experienced by the ball.
A
1.34 m
B
3.41 m
C
4.31 m
D
1.43 m