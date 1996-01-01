24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hydrogen ion (essentially a proton) has a horizontal velocity of 2.40 × 106 m/s to the east. If the ion should stop within 4.0 cm inside an electric field, determine the minimum electric field strength and direction of an electric field that slows the ion uniformly.
A hydrogen ion (essentially a proton) has a horizontal velocity of 2.40 × 106 m/s to the east. If the ion should stop within 4.0 cm inside an electric field, determine the minimum electric field strength and direction of an electric field that slows the ion uniformly.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.76 × 105 N/C; West
B
410 N/C; West
C
3.76 × 105 N/C; East
D
7.52 × 105 N/C; East
E
410 N/C; East
F
7.52 × 105 N/C; West