Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electron moves horizontally to the east with a velocity of 2.40 × 106 m/s. The electron enters an electric field that slows it uniformly. It comes to rest after covering 2.5 cm in the electric field. Determine the time taken by the electron to stop from the moment it enters the electric field.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.08 × 10-7 s
B
2.08 × 10-8 s
C
5.21 × 10-8 s
D
5.21 × 10-9 s
E
1.04 × 10-8 s