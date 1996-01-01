24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An extremely long linear bar is charged by friction to 1.60 nC/m. The electric field has a magnitude of 6.40 N/C at a point R measured from the bar. Determine the value of R.
An extremely long linear bar is charged by friction to 1.60 nC/m. The electric field has a magnitude of 6.40 N/C at a point R measured from the bar. Determine the value of R.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.25 m
B
4.50 m
C
9.00 m
D
184 m