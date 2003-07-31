5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
An athlete a few meters above the level ground throws a javelin with a velocity of 20.0 m/s, 46° above the horizontal. How far did she throw the javelin horizontally, if 4.11 s later, the javelin hits the ground? Ignore air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50.79 m
B
59.07 m
C
59.70 m
D
57.09 m