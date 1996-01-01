3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A building inspector surveying a group of multi-story buildings has a displacement R1 = (1500 m, west) + (2000 m, South) + (100 m, vertical). In another instance, the inspector has a displacement R2 = (1000 m, west) + (1500 m, south) - (200 m, vertical). If the inspection ends at the moment R2 was taken, determine the height gained/lost by the inspector relative to the beginning point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gained 100 m
B
Lost 100 m
C
Lost 200 m
D
Gained 300 m