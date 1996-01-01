24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use Gauss's law and the principle of superposition to determine the magnitude of the electric fields in regions (i) P, (ii) Q, (iii) R, and (iv) S. The three infinite charged sheets are placed in a horizontal arrangement as shown in the figure below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i)- ?/2ε₀k̂, (ii) - ?/2ε₀k̂, (iii) ?/2ε₀k̂, (iv) ?/2ε₀k̂
B
(i) ?/2ε₀k̂, (ii) 0 N/C, (iii) 0 N/C, (iv) - ?/2ε₀k̂
C
(i) 0 N/C, (ii) - ?/2ε₀k̂, (iii) ?/2ε₀k̂, (iv) 0 N/C
D
(i) 0 N/C, (ii) 0 N/C, (iii) 0 N/C, (iv) 0 N/C