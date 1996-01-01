12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.0 kg solid cylinder with a radius of 15 cm is rotating at an angular speed of 230 rpm about its central frictionless axis. You want to stop the cylinder in 30 s by applying a friction force f to the outer edge. Determine the magnitude of f.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.06 N
B
0.1 N
C
2.3 N
D
5.6 N