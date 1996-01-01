12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The flywheel of a steam engine has a radius of 40 cm. Initially, the flywheel is rotating at 350 rpm about its central axis. The operator enhances the output power from the turbine. As a result, the angular speed rises to 700 rpm in 5 s. Calculate the tangential acceleration of a point located at the outer edge of the flywheel.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2 m/s2
B
2.9 m/s2
C
7.3 m/s2
D
18.3 m/s2