12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A grinding wheel of radius 8.0 cm rotates clockwise at a constant speed of 650 rpm. Due to a power outage, the wheel completely stops turning in 12s. Calculate the number of revolutions that the wheel makes before stopping.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
65 revolutions
B
74 revolutions
C
408 revolutions
D
1176 revolutions