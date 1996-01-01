A 0.400m long aluminum rod is joined end to end with a 0.750m copper rod for a heat transfer experiment. All sections on the compound rod have a cross-sectional area of 0.00860 m2. The copper end is inserted in boiling water while the aluminum end is inserted in an ice-water mixture. The experiment is conducted at atmospheric pressure. The rod is wrapped to prevent heat loss to the surroundings. Determine the mass of ice that will melt in 10 min using the heat supplied by the rod.