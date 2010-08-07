Recent studies have shown that sounds similar to natural speech can be synthesized using a closed-pipe system. The closed pipe system will mimic the human vocal tract. A research team investigating the effect of gas variation on the frequencies of produced sounds used a closed pipe filled with different gases at room temperature. In the first experiment, the closed pipe is filled with argon. A vibrating blade produces two standing waves with frequencies of 345 Hz and 1685 Hz. The experiment is repeated with hydrogen gas inside the closed pipe. Determine the frequencies produced when the closed pipe is filled with hydrogen. At room temperature, the speed of sound for argon is 319 m/s and for hydrogen, it is 1270 m/s.