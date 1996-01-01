A physics teacher conducts a lab experiment with a 200 cm long pipe, one end open and the other closed, to demonstrate standing sound waves to her students. The teacher creates a standing sound wave with a frequency of 213 Hz inside the pipe under conditions where the speed of sound is 340 m/s. She tasked the students with determining the following:

i) The number of pressure antinodes inside the pipe.

ii) The distance of each antinode from the open end of the pipe.