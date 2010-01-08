30. Induction and Inductance
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular loop made of conductive material measures 15 cm by 20 cm and is oriented parallel to the xy-plane. The magnetic field in this region is B = (0.40t î + 0.60t² k̂ )T. When t is 0.7 seconds, calculate the electromotive force induced within the loop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.5 x 10-2 V
B
4.3 × 10-6 V
C
1.8 × 10-4 V
D
6.9 × 10-3 V