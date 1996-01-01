36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classical mechanics is based on Newtonian laws of motion and equations. Suppose a simulated atom has a mass of 18 u and a charge of +9e in the nucleus. A particle of mass 2me and charge -2e orbits the nucleus at a distance R. Derive an expression (using given symbols) of the atom's total energy based on Newton's laws only.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-9ke2/r
B
-36ke2/r
C
9ke2/r
D
18ke2/r