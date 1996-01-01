36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classical mechanics uses Newtonian mechanics to predict certain properties of atoms with a single electron. An atom has a mass of 13u, with a charge of +5e in the nucleus and an electron of charge -e and mass me orbits the nucleus at a radius R. The ionization energy of that atom is measured to be 20.0 eV. Calculate the speed of the electron in the orbit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.87 × 106 m/s
B
1.33 × 106 m/s
C
9.37 × 105 m/s
D
2.65 × 106 m/s