36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
77PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to classical mechanics, it is possible to determine the energy of an atom if an electron's oscillation frequency is known. A single electron atom has one electron that orbits a nucleus with charge +e at a radius r, with a frequency f and emits a radiation of wavelength 570 nm. Determine the sum of the kinetic and mechanical energy of the electron.
A
8.85 GeV
B
- 2.52 eV
C
5.05 eV
D
- 6.47 eV