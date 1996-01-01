17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
17. Periodic Motion Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The first black hole, Cygnus X-1, was identified by several researchers in 1971. They observed a chunk of matter orbiting around Cygnus X-1 once every 5 ms at a speed of 1.49 × 108 m/s. What is the distance r between the chunk of matter and the center of the black hole?
The first black hole, Cygnus X-1, was identified by several researchers in 1971. They observed a chunk of matter orbiting around Cygnus X-1 once every 5 ms at a speed of 1.49 × 108 m/s. What is the distance r between the chunk of matter and the center of the black hole?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
r = 1.2 km
B
r = 118.5 km
C
r = 593.1 km
D
r = 1186.3 km