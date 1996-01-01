17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
17. Periodic Motion Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Astronomers have detected a supermassive black hole, known as Sagittarius A, at the center of our galaxy. A particular star, orbiting Sagittarius A, has an orbital speed of 2.1 × 108 m/s. The radius of the star's orbit around Sagittarius A is approximately 0.08 AU. Theories indicate that a single star cannot have a mass greater than about 50 solar masses. i) Determine the mass of Sagittarius A ii) would Sagittarius A has been formed from only one star?
Astronomers have detected a supermassive black hole, known as Sagittarius A, at the center of our galaxy. A particular star, orbiting Sagittarius A, has an orbital speed of 2.1 × 108 m/s. The radius of the star's orbit around Sagittarius A is approximately 0.08 AU. Theories indicate that a single star cannot have a mass greater than about 50 solar masses. i) Determine the mass of Sagittarius A ii) would Sagittarius A has been formed from only one star?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) MSagittarius A = 20 MS ii) Yes
B
i) MSagittarius A = 20 MS ii) No
C
i) MSagittarius A = 4 × 106 MS ii) Yes
D
i) MSagittarius A = 4 × 106 MS ii) No