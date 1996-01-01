Astronomers have detected a supermassive black hole, known as Sagittarius A, at the center of our galaxy. A particular star, orbiting Sagittarius A, has an orbital speed of 2.1 × 108 m/s. The radius of the star's orbit around Sagittarius A is approximately 0.08 AU. Theories indicate that a single star cannot have a mass greater than about 50 solar masses. i) Determine the mass of Sagittarius A ii) would Sagittarius A has been formed from only one star?