There are two options to choose from: investing in a $10.00 compact fluorescent bulb that lasts for 12,000 hours, or opting for a $1.00 halogen bulb with a lifespan of 1,000 hours. The compact fluorescent bulb consumes 12 W, while the halogen bulb consumes 48 W. Considering an electricity cost of $0.12/kWh, what would be the total cost, including the initial purchase price and energy usage, to achieve 12,000 hours of illumination for each bulb? This evaluation is commonly known as a life-cycle cost analysis.