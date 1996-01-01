27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric generator produces a potential difference of 350 V. If the generator drives a current of 2.5 A for a duration of 2.3 s, calculate: i) the total energy generated during this time. ii) the total charge that flows through the generator.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. E = 3.80 × 102 J, ii. Q = 5.75 C
B
i. E = 2.01 × 103 J, ii. Q = 1.08 C
C
i. E = 2.01 × 103 J, ii. Q = 5.75 C
D
i. E = 3.80 × 102 J, ii. Q = 1.08 C