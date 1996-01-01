36. Special Relativity
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a scenario in which a quartet of electrons are confined within a one-dimensional rigid box, with a width of 0.60 nm (essentially an infinite potential well). Determine the total energy of all four electrons when they are in the ground-state arrangement.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.5 eV
B
9.0 eV
C
11 eV
D
12 eV