36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
75PRACTICE PROBLEM
Excited sodium atoms can be in the 3p state before they decay to a lower energy state. If the characteristic time for a 3p sodium atom to decay is 17 nanoseconds, what is the time interval during which 15% of a sample of 3p sodium atoms will decay?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2 ns
B
1.5 ns
C
2.8 ns
D
3.7 ns