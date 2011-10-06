Atoms are composed of charged particles, so the presence of a uniform magnetic field 'B' causes a change in their motion and energy levels. When a hydrogen atom in the 3d state is placed in a uniform magnetic field 'B' it splits into multiple energy levels as the electron's orbital magnetic moment interacts with the external magnetic field. Determine the magnitude of the applied magnetic field 'B' required to split the levels when the adjacent levels have an energy difference of 5.35 × 10-5 eV.