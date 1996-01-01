30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the current flowing through the rectangular loop, which measures 3.0 cm × 4.0 cm, has a resistance of 0.015 Ω, and is positioned 2.0 cm away from a long straight wire, when the current in the wire is decreasing at a rate of 80. A/s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
78 μA
B
39 μA
C
17 μA
D
34 μA