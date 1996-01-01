An aluminum rectangular loop, 3.0 m by 1.0 m, with a mass of 5.0 kg and resistance of 0.030 Ω, is propelled at 3.0 m/s into a 0.20 T magnetic field starting at x=0 m. The field is perpendicular to the loop. From t=0 s, find the loop's velocity over time as it moves along the x-axis, assuming no gravity or air resistance, and that the 1.0 m side of the loop is the first to enter the field.