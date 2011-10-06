1. Intro to Physics Units
A light of wavelength 270 nm is incident on the magnesium surface which ejects electrons from the surface. Determine the kinetic energy of the most energetic electrons ejected if the photoelectric function of magnesium is 3.68 eV.
A
0.92 eV
B
1.92 eV
C
4.59 eV
D
2.59 eV