95PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a photoelectric experiment, a light of wavelength 230 nm falls on sodium. Calculate the stopping potential in volts if sodium has a photoelectric work function of 2.7 eV.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.69 V
B
2.96 V
C
2.69 V
D
1.96 V