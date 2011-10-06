1. Intro to Physics Units
97PRACTICE PROBLEM
Roentgen tubes are evacuated electron tubes used to produce x-rays. Determine the shortest wavelength of the x-rays produced if the accelerating potential inside the tube is 17.0 kV
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0117 nm
B
0.7310 nm
C
0.1170 nm
D
0.0731 nm