6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in 2D
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Forces in 2D
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 125-g ball is attached to a light cable and spun counterclockwise in a vertical circle with a radius of 0.50 m. At the position where the ball is moving straight up, the ball is subject to a tangential force of magnitude 3.2 N and a centripetal force of magnitude 4.0 N. Calculate the direction of the net force on the ball with respect to the positive x-direction.
A 125-g ball is attached to a light cable and spun counterclockwise in a vertical circle with a radius of 0.50 m. At the position where the ball is moving straight up, the ball is subject to a tangential force of magnitude 3.2 N and a centripetal force of magnitude 4.0 N. Calculate the direction of the net force on the ball with respect to the positive x-direction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
39° clockwise with respect to the positive x-direction.
B
39° counterclockwise with respect to the positive x-direction.
C
141° clockwise with respect to the positive x-direction.
D
141° counterclockwise with respect to the positive x-direction.