36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the electrical potential difference required to accelerate a doubly ionized helium atom (mHe= 6.64 × 10-27 kg) so that it has the same (i) wavelength or (ii) energy as 0.01 nm X-ray radiation?
What is the electrical potential difference required to accelerate a doubly ionized helium atom (mHe= 6.64 × 10-27 kg) so that it has the same (i) wavelength or (ii) energy as 0.01 nm X-ray radiation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.03 V
ii) 6.22 × 104 V
ii) 6.22 × 104 V
B
i) 4.12 V
ii) 1.24 × 105 V
ii) 1.24 × 105 V
C
i) 6.24 V
ii) 3.17 × 105 V
ii) 3.17 × 105 V
D
i) 24.9 V
ii) 1.26 × 106 V
ii) 1.26 × 106 V