14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular plate rotates about an axis passing through point A (xA, yA) as shown in the figure. The two forces acting on the plate produce a net torque of magnitude 2.3 N•m. Calculate xA.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.3 cm
B
4.4 cm
C
5.1 cm
D
8.0 cm