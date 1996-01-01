14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics Intro to Torque
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sphere placed in a Cartesian frame at the position (1.5 m, 2.5 m, 0) is subject to a force F= -3 î N. Find the torque produced by F about the point O (0, 0, 0).
A sphere placed in a Cartesian frame at the position (1.5 m, 2.5 m, 0) is subject to a force F= -3 î N. Find the torque produced by F about the point O (0, 0, 0).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-4.5 î N•m
B
4.0 ĵ N•m
C
7.5 ĵ N•m
D
7.5 k̂ N•m