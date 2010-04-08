Consider a crank attached to the shaft of a motor capable of rotating a wire in the shape of a half-circle with a radius of 4.0 cm. The wire is connected to a 2.0 Ω resistor. The system is exposed to a constant magnetic field of 0.35 T, as depicted in the figure. Determine the frequency at which the motor needs to turn the crank to achieve the maximum current required to produce 6.0 W of power in the resistor. Assume that the semicircle is at its lowest point at t=0 s.



