Imagine a real-life situation and develop a story for which the following kinematic equations will be satisfied.
(i) s = 0 m + (30cos40° m/s)t1 and (ii) 0 m = 0 m + (30sin40° m/s)t1 - (1/2)(9.8 m/s2)(t1)2
During a shot put event, the athlete throws a heavy spherical ball with a speed of 40 m/s at an angle of 30° with the ground. The ball touched the ground 's' m away from the point of throw. Determine the value of 's'.
During a shot put event, the athlete throws a heavy spherical ball with a speed of 30 m/s at an angle of s° with the ground. The ball touched the ground '40' m away from the point of throw. Determine the value of 's'.
During a shot put event, the athlete throws a heavy spherical ball with a speed of 40 m/s at an angle of s° with the ground. The ball touched the ground '30' m away from the point of throw. Determine the value of 's'.
During a shot put event, the athlete throws a heavy spherical ball with a speed of 30 m/s at an angle of 40° with the ground. The ball touched the ground 's' m away from the point of throw. Determine the value of 's'.