98PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the wavelength of the Compton scattered x-rays at a scattering angle of 45 degrees. X-rays undergoing Compton scattering have an initial wavelength of 0.0543 nm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.711 nm
B
55.0 pm
C
0.711 pm
D
0.765 pm