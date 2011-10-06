1. Intro to Physics Units
99PRACTICE PROBLEM
A photon of light bounces back into its initial direction of motion after colliding with an electron. The angle between the initial and final direction of the photon is 180°. The wavelength of the photon increases by 5% following the scattering. Determine the wavelength of the incident photon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.62 × 10-12 m
B
9.70 × 10-11 m
C
5.11 × 10-12 m
D
9.70 × 10-13 m