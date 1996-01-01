17. Periodic Motion
17. Periodic Motion Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
An object of mass 0.5 kg is attached to a spring with a spring constant of 20 N/m. The object is displaced from its equilibrium position and then released from rest at t = 0s. Determine the position of the object at t = 0.45 s if the object oscillates with a maximum speed of 30 cm/s. Consider the period of oscillation is 4.0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
19.1 cm
B
14.5 cm
C
11.9 cm
D
15.4 cm