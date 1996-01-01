21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The piston-cylinder assembly of an engine initially contains 0.5 mol of an ideal gas at a pressure of 1 atm. The gas inside the cylinder expands slowly and isothermally until the volume of the cylinder is doubled. What is the final pressure (pf) inside the cylinder?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pf = 0.5 atm
B
pf = 1.0 atm
C
pf = 1.5 atm
D
pf = 2.0 atm