21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A worker uses a hand air pump to inflate an air mattress. The worker notices that the volume of the mattress is 160 liters. The temperature of the air inside the mattress is 25°C, and the absolute pressure inside the mattress is 1.0272 atmospheres. What is the mass of air in the mattress?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mmax = 1.93 g
B
mmax = 22.5 g
C
mmax = 194 g
D
mmax = 225g