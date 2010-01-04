Different techniques have been developed to measure the mass of a single biological molecule using the simple harmonic vibration of a rigid nanobeam that extends horizontally and is supported at only one end. The nanobeam vibrates with its fundamental frequency f given by f=(1/2π)√(k/M*). k represents the beam "spring constant," and M* is the effective mass. For a rectangular nanobeam, M* is equal to 0.24 M, where M is the mass of the nanobeam. Consider a rectangular nanobeam of area 5000 × 10-9 m2 and thickness 80 nm. The beam's density is 1800 kg/m3. Using an ultrasensitive sensor, the frequency of the beam before attaching the biological molecule was measured to be 8.5 × 106 Hz. Connecting a single biological molecule to the free end of the nanobeam causes a 100 Hz reduction in the value of the initial frequency. Calculate the mass of the biological molecule.