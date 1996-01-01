22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Interpret the information contained in the equation below that was used to solve a certain problem:
50 J = −(0.0142 mol)(8.31 J/mol K)(T)Ln(1/5).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50 J of work is done in an isothermal process at 263K that increases volume to 5V0
B
50 J of work is done in an isothermal process at 263K that increases pressure to 5P0
C
50 J of heat flows into the gas in an isothermal process at 263K that decreases volume to (1/5)V0
D
50 J of heat flows into the gas in an isothermal process at 263K that increases pressure to 5P0