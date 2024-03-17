10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Force & Potential Energy
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A conservative force acts on a ball along the y-axis. As a result, it moves along the same axis. Its potential energy versus the y-axis graph is given below. It can be seen that the total energy E > U(y), which implies the speed of the ball is always non-zero. Find the interval(s) of y in which the force on the ball acts toward the positive y direction.
A conservative force acts on a ball along the y-axis. As a result, it moves along the same axis. Its potential energy versus the y-axis graph is given below. It can be seen that the total energy E > U(y), which implies the speed of the ball is always non-zero. Find the interval(s) of y in which the force on the ball acts toward the positive y direction.