10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two nitrogen atoms within a diatomic molecule interact through forces that can either attract or repel them, depending on their separation distance. This interaction is captured by the Lennard-Jones potential formula: F(r)=F0[2(σ/r)13−(σ/r)7], where F(r) is the force between the atoms, r is their separation distance, and σ and F0 are constants specific to the nitrogen molecule. For nitrogen, F0 is 8.50×10-11 N, and σ is 3.70×10-11 m. To understand the energy dynamics of this molecule, derive the expression for the potential energy, U(r).
