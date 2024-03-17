Two nitrogen atoms within a diatomic molecule interact through forces that can either attract or repel them, depending on their separation distance. This interaction is captured by the Lennard-Jones potential formula: ﻿ F ( r ) = F 0 [ 2 ( σ / r ) 13 − ( σ / r ) 7 ] F(r)=F_0[2(σ/r)^{13}-(σ/r)^7] F(r)=F0​[2(σ/r)13−(σ/r)7]﻿, where ﻿ F ( r ) F(r) F(r)﻿ is the force between the atoms, ﻿ r r r﻿ is their separation distance, and ﻿ σ σ σ﻿ and ﻿ F 0 F_0 F0​﻿ are constants specific to the nitrogen molecule. For nitrogen, ﻿ F 0 F_0 F0​﻿ is 8.50﻿ × \times ×﻿10-11 N, and σ is 3.70﻿ × \times ×﻿10-11 m. To understand the energy dynamics of this molecule, derive the expression for the potential energy, ﻿ U ( r ) U(r) U(r)﻿.