12. Rotational Kinematics
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A racing kart accelerates from 15 m/s to 20 m/s as it rounds a tight corner on a flat racetrack. The corner is part of a circular arc with a constant radius of 30 meters. Sketch and label the total acceleration, radial acceleration, and tangential acceleration vectors for the kart at the moment it is halfway through the corner.
